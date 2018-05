Joseph Earl Sheppard, 76, of Moro, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.