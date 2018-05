Joseph Esparza, 83, of Bethalto, returned to his heavenly home Sunday, May 13, 2018, after a valiant battle with a long-term illness.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 17, at the funeral home. Pastor Charles West will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.