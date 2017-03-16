Joseph G. Steele, 64, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Joseph G. Steele, 64, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014