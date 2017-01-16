Joseph Henry Rose, 80, of Alton, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Joseph Henry Rose, 80, of Alton, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 235A East Center Drive, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014