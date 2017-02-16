Joseph “Joe” Sherman, 62, of Alton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at his home in Alton.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Joseph “Joe” Sherman, 62, of Alton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at his home in Alton.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Cremation rites have been accorded.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014