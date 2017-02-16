Joseph "Joe" Sherman

Joseph “Joe” Sherman, 62, of Alton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at his home in Alton. 

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Cremation rites have been accorded. 