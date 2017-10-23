Joseph John Bodi Sr., 92, of Granite City, died at 1:04 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Joseph John Bodi Sr., 92, of Granite City, died at 1:04 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014