Joseph Leon Perkins, 69, died at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Brighton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Lunch will follow the burial back at St. John’s United Church of Christ.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.