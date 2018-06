Joseph M. Panapinto, 60, of Alton, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2018, in Holiday Shores.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A second visitation will be 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. John Luong, OMV, officiating.