Joseph “Scott” Pattillo, 46, of Granite City, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Monday, June 18, 2018, in the emergency room at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born July 16, 1971, in St. Louis. He married Michelle Renee (Alexander) Pattillo on June 28, 1991, at Suburban Baptist Church in Granite City and she survives. He was in management with Pinnacle Entertainment, working at Ameristar and River City Casinos, and had previously worked 15 years as a laborer with Chrysler Corporation. He enjoyed his days of fishing, hunting, gardening and his years of coaching little league football and baseball. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 27 years, he is survived by his parents, Mary Jane (Langham) Pattillo of Hayti, Mo., and Gary Kent and Cathy Pattillo of Apopka, Fla.; son, Zakary Keith Pattillo and fiancée, Kristen Cochran of Granite City; daughter, Brittnee Nicole Pattillo of Granite City; granddaughter on the way, Aleeyah Kay Pattillo; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Tracy and Tracy Floyd, Jennifer Gilmore, Katie Booth and Carrie and J.T. Powell, all of Florida; brother, Kenny Pattillo of Florida; mother-in-law, Jeanne Burton of Cahokia; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ashley and Alex Arosemena of Granite City; two sisters of the heart, Lora Marmion and Tonya Harris; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Albert Graue; father-in-law, Lawrence Burton; and special friend, Keith Harris.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home or Guardian Savings Bank in Granite City; irwinchapel.com.