Josephine Ann Strebel

Josephine Ann Strebel, 83, of Godfrey, died at 3:10 a.m. Monday, November 26, 2018, at Morningside of Godfrey.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 30, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.