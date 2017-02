Josephine Anne Slivka, 83, of Maryville, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange St. in Maryville. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.