Josephine H. “Beba” Skundrich, 84, of Wood River, died at 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.