Josephine E. Kubelka, 97, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Granite City Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 22, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison; Fr. Jeff Holtman will be officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.