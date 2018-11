Josephine G. “Jo” Wagoner

Josephine G. “Jo” Wagoner, 84, of Glen Carbon, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, November 30, with Pastor Sherman Smith officiating at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates.