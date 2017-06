Josephine “Jo” Gipson, 94, of Maryville and formerly of Granite City, died at 4:53 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.