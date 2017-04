Josephine R. Narup, 96, of Alton, died at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.