Joshua L. Terpening, 33, of Godfrey, died at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Second Chances Community Services, 4836 Alby, Godfrey.