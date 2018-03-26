Joyce Ann Jenness, age 75, a lifelong resident of Granite City, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 25, 2018.

Joyce was born on July 29, 1942, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ella (Lovasz) Vizer.

On March 3, 1962, Joyce married Al Jenness in Granite City. Together they had a family of four children and Joyce was able to do what she loved best — raising those wonderful children and spending lots of time with her nine precious grandchildren. It was her greatest joy. Joyce was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Church in Granite City. She retired as president of United Catholic Credit Union after 18 years of dedicated service. She was an usher at the Fox Theater for 11 years and enjoyed productions at the Muny and various other venues. She loved music and loved to dance.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her two brothers, Joseph and Ernest Vizer.

She is survived by her loving children, Michelle (Steve) Ficker, Laura (Scott) Koberna, Kristin (Brad) Koehnemann, and Adam (Jill) Jenness; proud grandma to Steven Ficker, Joel (Kayla) Ficker, Rose Ficker, Natalie Koberna, Joseph Koberna, Rachel Koehnemann, Drew Koehnemann, Jillian Jenness, and Ella Jenness; extended family and friends.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorial donations may be given to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, St. Elizabeth Catholic School, or for a Mass, and will be accepted at the church.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.