Joyce Ariel Moody

Joyce Ariel Moody, 92, died at 11:55 p.m. Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Integrity of Wood River.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 3, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Greg Linscott will officiate. Burial will be private.