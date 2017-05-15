Joyce E. Haislar, 79, of Highland, died Monday, May 15, 2017, at her residence in Highland.
Private services will be Saturday, May 20, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.
