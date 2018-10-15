Joyce Elaine Noble, 73, died at 6:01 p.m. Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born April 2, 1945 in Essex, MO, she was the daughter of Cecil Lester and Thelma Lillian (Vickery) Warren. Mrs. Noble was a dietary manager for Kumar Kafe’ in Wood River. On May 11, 1962 she married Donald Frank Noble in Alton. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2015. Surviving are three daughters, Ellen Kumar (Surinder) of Maryville, Elizabeth Korte of Maryville, and Rebecca Barton (Mike) of Roxana, two sons, Donald Noble II of Alabama, and Samuel Noble (Debra) of East Alton. Also surviving are grandchildren; Nanu Malik (Manish), Neena Frisch (Joe), Sharma Kumar, Paige and Sydni Sebold, Jake and Josh Barton, Abby Knoblauch, Zach Ferguson, Austin and Cierra Sanders, Donald F. III, Kyle, Sammara, Samantha, Samuel, and Jeremiah Noble and great grandchildren; Myra Malik, Layne Frisch, Ellie Kumar, Kaden Williams, Kali Shelton, Finnley Hammonds, Phoenix and Lincoln Sanders, Desiree and Logan Sinder, one brother, Henry Warren (Jackie) of Tilden, IL, a sister, Janet Schumacher of Jerseyville, a very special nephew, Richard Schumacher, and a sister, Brenda Camerer of Alton. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Brad Korte, two sisters, Patsy Spann and Barbara Dalhberg, and a brother, Jerry Warren Sr. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018. Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Fisher House Foundation or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com