Joyce Javaux, 83, of Granite City, was called to her Heavenly home at 4:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

She was born Aug. 12, 1933, in St. Louis, a daughter of the late David Bremer and the late Cecil (Hendon) Waldschmidt.

She married David W. Javaux on Feb. 24, 1951, and he passed away on March 4, 2002.

Joyce loved everyone she knew and was a wonderful mother.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Helen and Scott Collins and Theresa and Benny Brown; three grandchildren and their spouses, Luke and Cori McCullough, Erin Brown and Carrie and Brandt Khoursana; five great-grandchildren, Bryce and Brianna Brown, Mia and Emily McCullough and Amelia Khoursana; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Javaux.

Joyce loved her special doggies, Bam Bam and Casper.

In celebration of her life, there will be a gathering on her birthday, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

In lieu of floral tributes, Joyce would like memorial donations sent in her name to the Granite City Animal Protection Association at gcapa.org or accepted at the funeral home.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.