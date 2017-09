Joyce Lorsbach, 81, of East Alton, died at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Burial will follow in St. Norbert Catholic Cemetery in Hardin.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.