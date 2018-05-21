Joyce M. Warning, 73, of North Manchester, Ind., died Monday, May 14, 2018, at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland at a later date.
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
