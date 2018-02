Joyce Marie (Cherry) Schallenberg, 67, died at 8:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.