Joyce Verlee (nee Heuer) Bort, 74, of Rosewood Heights, died at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, where service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22. Private burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.