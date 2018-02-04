Judith “Judy” A. Miller, 76, of Pontoon Beach, formally of Batchtown, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at the Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City is handling arrangements.
