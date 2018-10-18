Judith “Judy” Miller, age 77, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Judy was born on June 2, 1941, in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Daniel Gaddie and Thelma (Edwards) Gaddie.

Judy retired as an executive secretary from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, IL, after many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed sewing and making crafts. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren, whom she adored. Judy loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Gaddie; and by a brother-in-law, Terry Nichols.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Dennis Miller of Granite City, IL; loving children, Lea Ann (Michael) Bollinger of Maryville, IL and Jae Lynn (Michael) Kuberski of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Dana (Bill) McGee of Glen Carbon, IL, Linda Nichols of Granite City, IL and Brian Gaddie of Granite City, IL; sister-in-law, Rose Gaddie of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Lauren, Danielle, Ella, Daniel and Emma; proud great-grandmother to Kinnidi and Vann; step-children, Cameron Miller, Dennis Miller and Sarah (Phil) Hensley; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL.

In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, with Sister Linda Hylla officiating. Private family interment will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.

Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

