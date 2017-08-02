Judith A. “Judy” Dallas, 66, of Granite City, passed away at 8:04 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Henry and Ann (Stajduhar) Pieper. She married the love of her life, William A. “Bill” Dallas Jr., on Sept. 15, 1973, at the former St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City and he survives.

She was a 44-year veteran of law enforcement and the criminal justice community, with 29 years at Madison County. Her career started with the Granite City Police Department. She served as a detective secretary and chief’s secretary before taking a job as a senior administrative assistant with the county’s probation department in 1988. A year after Dallas started working for the county, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Dallas worked her way up through the ranks in a field dominated by men. She served as a supervisor, deputy chief and chief probation officer before being named the first female director of the Probation Department on March 14, 2008. She was a member of the Illinois Probation and Court Services Association and a former member of the American Probation and Parole Association. In 2002, Dallas was the recipient of the prestigious Illinois Probation and Court Services Association’s Pauline Gansauer Award. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and an alumna of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She was an avid reader, had a special love for animals and enjoyed flowers and her garden. Judy will be remembered for her dedication as a public servant, her positive outlook and her love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of 44 years, she is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence and Mary Pieper of Festus, Mo., and John and Sheree Pieper of Florissant, Mo.; a sister, Victoria and Kerry Bundy of Granite City; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Jessica Dallas of Pocahontas, Ill.; sister-in-law, Roberta “Bobbie” Dallas of Granite City; godson and nephew, Jonathan Bundy of St. Louis; nieces, Olivia Dallas, Margaret Dallas, Megan Dallas, and Melissa McCullouch; nephew, Thomas “J.J.” Dallas; two aunts, Juanita James of Glen Carbon and Mary Pieper of Granite City; special friends, Glenda and Steve Bowker of Edwardsville; many cousins; other extended family; colleagues and many cherished friends.

In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Irene Dallas Sr.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a prayer service at 4 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Masses, St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.

