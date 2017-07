Judith Ann Dick, 86, of Alton, died at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

A Celebration of Life and visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, followed by a graveside service at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.