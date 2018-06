Judith H. Haag, 78, of North Hollywood, Calif., passed away Saturday, May 19, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, Calif.

A cremation and funeral service was Saturday, June 2, at Valley Funeral Home in Burbank, Calif. A private burial service was Saturday, June 9, at Bethany Cemetery in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton was in charge of arrangements.