Judith “Judy” Christine Riskovsky-Keifer, 53, of Granite City, died at 4:28 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life and luncheon service from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood, Madison. Must RSVP to Jim at (618) 876-8085 by March 22.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City is handling arrangements.