Judith K. Parsons, 76, of Bethalto, died Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, where services will be noon Wednesday, May 17.
Judith K. Parsons, 76, of Bethalto, died Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, where services will be noon Wednesday, May 17.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014