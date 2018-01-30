Judith M. Staggs, 78, died at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
Judith M. Staggs, 78, died at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014