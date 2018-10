Judy A. Schrewe

Judy A. Schrewe of Edwardsville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 5, 2018, in Maryville.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, October 12, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 13, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church with Fr. D. Patrick Gibbons officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Carbon City Cemetery.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.