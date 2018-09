Judy Carol Beasley, 71, of Bethalto, passed away at 8:26 a.m. Thursday, September 6, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, September 10. Pastors Royce Roy and James Snow will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.