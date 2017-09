Judy Dawn Leach, 67, of Granite City, died at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at her home.

A celebration of her life will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Legacy Golf Clubhouse, 3500 Cargill Road in Granite City. Private family burial will take place next to her husband at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City, Mo.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.