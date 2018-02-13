Judy Faye Fenoglio, 70, of Granite City, died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Judy Faye Fenoglio, 70, of Granite City, died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014