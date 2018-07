Judy Karen Cogan, 72, of Alton, died at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.