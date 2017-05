Judy Yvonne VanWinkle, 60, of Carl Junction, formerly of East Alton, died Friday, May 12, 2017, at Landmark Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Bethel Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.

Paynic Funeral Home is handling arrangements.