Julia A. Campbell

Julia Ann Campbell, 57, passed away Sunday, July 23, at her home in Godfrey.

She was born April 23, 1960, the daughter of Otha D. and M. Elizabeth (Claytor) Campbell.

Julie was a 1978 graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School. She was employed for many years as a data-entry specialist and later worked in retail sales.

She is survived by her mother; son Ethan E. Campbell-Stewart; sister and brother-in-law Laura and Paul Graf; niece Cory and Darrell Schroeder; nephew Ryan and Melissa Long; and grandnephews Aydan and Oliver Schroeder; all of the Godfrey-Alton area.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Julie will be missed by family and friends who loved her so dearly.

A private graveside service and burial will be held at Grandview Gardens in Champaign, Ill.