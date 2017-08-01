Julia E. Zahn, 90, died at 5:57 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.
Private graveside services will be at the Forrest Grove Cemetery in Canton, Mo.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
