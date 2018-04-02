Julianne Yates, 65, of Granite City, passed away at 7:54 a.m. on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Evelyn’s Hospice House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

She was born Dec. 31, 1952, in Edwardsville, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Erspalmer) Agles. She married Ronald L. Yates on May 9, 1970, at the First Presbyterian Church in Granite City and he survives. She was a faithful and loving homemaker, always taking care of her family. She enjoyed cooking and working with crafts.

In addition to her beloved husband of 48 years, she is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Marsha and Scott Timme of St. Peters, Mo., and Brenda Yates of Granite City; six grandchildren, Shayla Yates, Anthony Timme, Dillan Timme, Ronald Yates, Chancellor Burgener, and Cameron Burgener; a great-grandson, Noah Yates; four brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Kelly Agles of Florida and Robert and Jackie Agles of Missouri, Donald Agles of Groveland, Ill., and Jerry and Debbie Agles of Morton, Ill.; a sister, Mary Jo Middleton of Morton, Ill.; mother-in-law, Shirley Yates of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, with Rev. Derrell Brame officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.