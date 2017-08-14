Julie Marie Howell, 48, of Granite City, died at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
