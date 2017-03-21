Justin L. “Jay” and Cristy Lynn (Brueggemann) Campbell of Glen Carbon passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Justin was born June 24, 1979, in Jacksonville, Ark., a son of Henry E. and Nancy L. (Perry) Campbell Jr. of Glen Carbon. Cristy was born Nov. 21, 1984, a daughter of Lenora (Hunter) Brueggemann of Caseyville and the late Robert Lee Brueggemann. He was a manager with Bob Evans in Collinsville and loved sports and playing video games. He always had a big smile and will be remembered for always having a positive attitude and was a very family-oriented man. She was an office manager with T-J Transport in Highland and a cocktail waitress at the Lumiere Casino in St. Louis. She was a coach with the Little Tigers Cheerleaders and had a special love of dolphins. Cristy was a devoted mother whose life was all about her children. She was always there with her children’s daily activities and school and sports events. Justin and Cristy were married on Nov. 3, 2006, in Glen Carbon. They both were proud parents of their adorable children. The devoted mom and dad cherished each and every one of their children and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with all of their family and friends.

In addition to their parents, they are survived by their seven children, Justin L. Campbell III, Robert L. Campbell, Madelynn N. Campbell, Cristian L. Campbell, Mya-Lynn S. Campbell, Jeremiah L. Campbell and Julian L.E. Campbell.

Justin is also survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Julius A. Campbell of Edwardsville and Jeremiah M. and Kaylan Campbell of Tucson, Ariz.; a sister and brother-in-law, Samantha E. and Alexander York of Granite City; and his grandmother, Gwendolyn Campbell of East St. Louis.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Lucille Perry, Justus Perry and Henry E. Campbell.

Cristy is also survived by a sister, Nicole Brueggemann and fiancé, Rich Wagner of Caseyville; a brother, Robert Brueggemann of Jefferson Barracks, Mo.; and grandparents, Gloria Hunter and Larry Wakefield of Caseyville. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Thomas F. Hunter and Vivian and Arnold Brueggemann; great-grandmother, Lura Tucker; uncle, Dan Hunter; and two aunts, Carolyn Brueggemann and Marilyn Becker.

They are also both survived by six nieces and nephews, Jaxson and Jordan Ellis, Alyssa Campbell, Lillie Brueggemann and Melody and Felecity York; several aunts, uncles, other extended family and many dear friends.

In celebration of their lives, visitation will be 3 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to The Campbell Children’s Trust Fund and may be accepted at Irwin Chapel or any Bank of America location; irwinchapel.com.