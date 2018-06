Karen J. Lohr, 72, of Godfrey, died at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018, in the Emergency Room at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 14, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton with Father Jason Stone as celebrant. Burial will be at Godfrey Cemetery.