Karen L. Cathorall, 73, of Bethalto, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.