Karen Lynn Reeves, 62, of Belleville, died at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Belleville Memorial Hospital.
Memorial will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will be private.
