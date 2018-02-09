Karen Powers

Karen Sue Powers, 70, died at 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at her residence.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
