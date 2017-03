Karen Ann “Susie” Enloe, 61, of Wood River, died at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at River of Life Family Church in Alton, where services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4. Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.